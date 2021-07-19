bitCNY Tops One Day Volume of $654,970.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $654,970.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

