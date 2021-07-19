BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596,168.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $596,168.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,719.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.31 or 0.05915914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.01357439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00366968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00625090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00382225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00292663 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

