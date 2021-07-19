BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $922.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Monday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
