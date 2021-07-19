Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 750,000 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $629,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $67,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 51,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,639. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

