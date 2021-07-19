Blackstone Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blackstone Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 337,132 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 1.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $60,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. 8,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,791. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

