BLink Price Reaches $0.0199 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. BLink has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $3,428.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLink has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013124 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00771882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,361 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

