BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANCUF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

