BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNCC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 38.55% and a return on equity of 40.06%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

