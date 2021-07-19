BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $176,867.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.56 or 0.99946526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003110 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,571 coins and its circulating supply is 904,783 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.