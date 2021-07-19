Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,229. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

