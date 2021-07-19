Boxer Capital LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,536,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

