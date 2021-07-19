Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 269,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

