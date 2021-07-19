Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
BAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NYSE BAK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 269,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.