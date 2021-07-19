Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2’s (NASDAQ:BTNB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Bridgetown 2 had issued 26,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $260,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BTNB opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bridgetown 2 has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,040,000. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

