Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

BHG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BHG opened at $13.75 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

