Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 6.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 16,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,417,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

BHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.