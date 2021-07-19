Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,032,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303,789 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.7% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,959,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

