British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 101 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,746 ($35.88). 2,964,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,786. The company has a market capitalization of £63.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,792.41. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
