British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 101 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,746 ($35.88). 2,964,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,786. The company has a market capitalization of £63.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,792.41. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.