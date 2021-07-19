Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $64.42. 9,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,357. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in InterDigital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

