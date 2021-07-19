Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce sales of $60.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the highest is $62.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $246.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $249.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 662,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

