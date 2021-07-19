Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $153.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.