Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post sales of $311.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $14.62 on Monday, hitting $290.92. 670,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.01. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

