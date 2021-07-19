Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $54.80

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ARQT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,445 shares of company stock valued at $605,701. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

