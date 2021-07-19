Brokerages Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Target Price at GBX 373.86

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377.83 ($4.94).

Several research firms have commented on ASCL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Ascential to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday.

LON ASCL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 424.20 ($5.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,455. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

