Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$41.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

CAE stock traded down C$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.72. 114,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,922. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.54. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 billion and a PE ratio of -205.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

