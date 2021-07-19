Brokerages Set Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Price Target at $16.67

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DBD opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

