Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 352

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282.10 ($3.69). 3,065,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.