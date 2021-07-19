Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $59.11

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

