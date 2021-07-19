Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $27.56

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

