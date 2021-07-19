Brokerages Set Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Target Price at C$5.42

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE TEV opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a PE ratio of -645.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

