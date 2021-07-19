Brokers Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.