Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.
ERO stock opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.57. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.98 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.