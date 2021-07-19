Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.80.

ERO stock opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.57. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.98 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

