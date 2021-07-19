Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $94.79 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

