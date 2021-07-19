Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.