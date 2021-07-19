Burger Swap Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00011198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $43.87 million and $3.15 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,083,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,708,596 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

