Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $44.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.90 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

