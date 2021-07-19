California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $386.22 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

