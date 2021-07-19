California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,675 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $59,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $161.17 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

