California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

