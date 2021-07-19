California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 146.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $133.91 and a 12-month high of $180.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.74.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

