California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.66 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Match Group worth $59,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

