California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $57,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.