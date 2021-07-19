California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $55,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.31 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

