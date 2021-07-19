California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,416 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $50,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $227.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

