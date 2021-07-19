California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,243 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Kansas City Southern worth $47,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $75,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $266.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

