California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,732 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

