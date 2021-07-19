California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,499 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $306.08 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.