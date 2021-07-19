Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

