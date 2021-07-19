Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $93.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 65.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

