Canaccord Genuity Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

