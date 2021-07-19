Canaccord Genuity Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

